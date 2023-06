It seems that dubious Chinese encryption chips have made their way into the U.S. government agencies and international military organizations, as per a report by Wired.

These encryption keys, with their advanced algorithms, protect the confidential information in possession of organizations like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), NASA, the U.S. Navy, and the U.K. military – all reportedly using encryption microcontroller chips supplied by Chinese chipmaker Hualan Microelectronics, also known as Sage Microelectronics.

On the Entity List

Hualan was added to the U.S. ‘Entity List’ in 2021 by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The Entity List enlists all the companies the U.S. has placed sanctions on. Hualan had been added to the list for “acquiring and ... attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of military modernization for [China's] People's Liberation Army.”