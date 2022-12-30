Watch: A Chinese fighter jet flew within 20 feet of US recon plane this month

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is part of the U.S. Air Force tasked with protecting the national interests of roughly three dozen countries in the South China Sea region, where China has begun flexing its muscles in the past few years.

The Chinese premier, Xi Jinping, has said in the past that the islands in the region have historically been under Chinese control, and it is the country's responsibility to safeguard the region's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests. China's assertions have become more assertive in recent years as it has sent ships and aircraft into the region.

What happened in the South China Sea?

In the recent episode documented above, a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane was performing routine exercises in international airspace when a Chinese J-11 fighter aircraft came within 20 feet ( six m) of the nose of the aircraft.

As seen in the video above, the fighter jet flew very close to the RC-135 aircraft and then proceeded to occupy the space ahead of the U.S. aircraft. In this position, it was unlikely that the Chinese pilot could safely see the RC-135, Defense News reported.

The U.S. Air Force plane then continued to maintain its speed and course as the Chinese fighter jet drifted within 20 feet from the aircraft's nose, following which the U.S. pilot had to take measures to avoid a collision.