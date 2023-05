The United States military has expressed concerns regarding a Chinese fighter jet's "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" over the South China Sea.

A Chinese J-16 aircraft and a U.S. RC-135 reconnaissance plane were involved in an incident captured on camera by the U.S. military command in charge of the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating the Chinese pilot's risky behavior on May 26.

"The PRC [People's Republic of China] pilot flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence," said a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command statement on Wednesday.