Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service Starlink faces some tough competition ahead. SatNet might be a largely unknown name in the satellite internet market but is being backed by the Chinese government as it takes the first step toward building a satellite internet network, Universe Today reported.

Musk's Starlink is synonymous with satellite-based internet services around the globe. When disaster struck the island of Tonga, or Russia attempted to break connectivity in Ukraine, Musk's Starlink rushed in and saved the day.

Many others have attempted to replicate this, but projects have either been stalled or are just reaching closer to operational capabilities, even years after Starlink began offering services. SatNet is a lesser-known Chinese company that the government is backing to establish its own satellite constellation.