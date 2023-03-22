Chinese state-sponsored dating app expected to fight declining population

Encouraging for marriage

As reported by The Guardian, the app is part of a statewide initiative to increase the marriage rate, which has fallen nationwide over the past decade.

Local governments in other areas of Jiangxi are planning live events to promote social interaction. In Gao'an city, over 100 young singles attended an event in Ruizhou Fuya park where they could dress up in traditional attire, play games and "become closer" to each other as they felt "the profoundness of Chinese culture."

A campaign against exorbitant "wedding prices" is one of the key tenets of the Jiangxi pilot. The government has recently opposed the custom of a prospective groom giving the bride's family money before marriage.

The "exaction of money or presents in conjunction with marriage" is forbidden by the nation's civil code. But, in actuality, the custom is still widespread, particularly in rural regions. At an average bride price of 380,000 yuan ($ 55,185.23), Jiangxi topped an unofficial national ranking of bride prices in 2022.

'Breed like pigs'

On the other hand, many users on Twitter's equivalent Weibo platform in China are against the state-supported matchmaking service. Saying that this is a reflection of Beijing's effort to increase birth rates, users wrote that the Chinese are expected to 'breed like pigs.'