39% of time spent on chores could be automated in 10 years

This very work will be the one being stolen by robots.

Fine by me!

Automation could reduce time spent on housework and care work tasks by 39 percent

Though working-age men spend only half as much time as working women on the same work, only a handful of studies have examined automation concerning unpaid domestic work, or how predictions about automation really differ depending on the AI experts consulted, as per the release.

Twenty-nine male and female AI experts from the UK and 36 experts from Japan were asked to estimate how automatable 17 housework and care work tasks could be over the next 10 years.

"Our study with technology experts in the UK and Japan find that in 10 years’ time domestic automation could reduce the amount of time spent on current housework and care work tasks by 39 percent," the authors said.

The experts predicted the most automatable task to be grocery shopping (59 percent), and the least automatable task to be physical childcare (21 percent).

UK male AI experts and Japanese AI female more optimistic about automation

And, UK-based experts believed that automation might replace more domestic labor (42 percent) than Japanese experts (36 percent). According to the authors, this could be because of the higher association of technology with labor replacement in the UK than in Japan.