CIA visits popular Austin fest looking for 'Supercharged' spy tech

For more than three decades, SXSW has been the destination for catching the newest trends and upcoming headliners of the music and film scene. The SXSW Interactive events have also become the destination for showcasing emerging technology in various spheres.

It was the audience of the emerging tech space that the CIA wanted to tap into and scheduled a one-hour session titled "Spies Supercharged: Tech and the Future of CIA" on Monday, March 13, at the event.

CIA looking to pick brains

The CIA is reaching out to those interested in this space after realizing th

Surveillance is ubiquitous and not necessarily from home agencies seamartini/iStock

The U.S. is lacking behind its adversaries in many upcoming areas of technology. Earlier this month, Interesting Engineering reported how China was denting U.S. tech dominance.

According to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the U.S. lacked behind China in 37 of the 44 areas tracked by the Institute and also was home to the top 10 research institutions for technologies like hypersonics and advanced aircraft engines.

The CIA, in its presentation, said that the intelligence agency found itself more exposed and vulnerable than before since countries like China had increased their surveillance capabilities.