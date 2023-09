University of Toronto-based watchdog group Citizen Lab uncovered a high-profile security flaw in Apple devices that was exploited by Israeli firm NSO Group's notorious Pegasus spyware. The revelation came to light while analyzing the Apple device of a team member of a Washington, D.C.-based civil society organization last week.

"Based on forensic analysis, we attribute the exploit to NSO Group's Pegasus spyware with a high degree of confidence," stated Bill Marczak, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab. Marczak revealed that the spyware was detected likely due to an attacker's installation process error.

This revelation has triggered new concerns about the far-reaching capabilities of NSO Group's spyware and its potential impact on civil society and individual privacy. The Israeli firm has been under a cloud, blacklisted by the U.S. government since 2021 for alleged unethical activities, including unauthorized surveillance of government officials and journalists.