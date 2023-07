One newly released document about President John F. Kennedy's assassination appears to refer to unidentified flying objects (UFOs). This has sparked some controversy over the meaning of the document, even leading some to link the assassination in some way to the unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). Released under a recent Biden-administration authorization, there are allegedly still 4,684 documents still kept under wraps.

What's the link?

Released by the National Archives, these new documents contain information from various agencies, such as the CIA, FBI, and State Department, regarding Lee Harvey Oswald's connections with Soviet and Cuban officials, anonymous tips and threats, and inquiries into the shooting. In the curious document in question, it was revealed that Reuben Efron, a CIA official, intercepted Oswald's mail before JFK's assassination. It was also discovered that Efron had a UFO encounter in 1955 while on a train with Senator Richard Russell and an Army colonel in the Soviet Union.