Climate change is contributing to a more turbulent plane ride

Climate change has impacted human health, food production, and global weather systems, apart from being responsible for rising oceans, melting glaciers, and a warmer planet.

But who would have thought it also made our plane rides bumpier?

A new study has found evidence of large increases in air turbulence over the past four decades, consistent with the expected effects of climate change. The researchers predict that air turbulence will become more frequent due to climate change.

Warmer air from CO2 emissions is increasing wind shear in the jet streams, strengthening clear-air turbulence in the North Atlantic and globally, said a press release by the University of Readings.