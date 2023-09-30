Codec avatars: The next frontier of Meta’s VR technology

Codec avatars: The next frontier of Meta’s VR technologyMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals the technology behind codec avatars, which create ultra-realistic VR faces.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 30, 2023 11:59 AM ESTCreated: Sep 30, 2023 11:59 AM ESTcultureMeta's codec avatars.Credits: Lex Fridman/YouTube Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been struggling to convince the world that its vision of the metaverse is worth pursuing. The social media giant rebranded itself in October 2022, hoping to create a more immersive and interactive online experience for its users. However, the initial response was far from positive. Many people mocked the cartoonish and unrealistic avatars that Meta showcased in its demonstration video, which lasted for over an hour. Others questioned the need and feasibility of creating a virtual world that mimics real life.Meta’s ambitious project also faced financial challenges. The company reported a loss of $4.28 billion in the first quarter of 2022, with its revenue from Meta Reality Labs, the division responsible for developing the metaverse, being much lower than expected. Meta also faced competition from other tech companies, such as Microsoft and Apple, that were working on their own versions of augmented and virtual reality. See Also Related Llama 2 Long outperforms other AI models in long queries Google's new undersea cable will connect Portugal and the US Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset days before Apple plans to debut its own But Meta is not giving up on its metaverse dream. In fact, it seems to have made some significant improvements in its technology and design. In a recent podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he and Fridman were having a conversation in the metaverse, using ultra-realistic avatars that resembled their actual faces and expressions. The avatars were created using a technology called ‘codec avatars’, which involves scanning one’s face and body in different poses and emotions and then compressing the data into a codec that can be transmitted over the internet.Zuckerberg said that the codec avatars were part of a research project by Meta Reality Labs and that the company was working on making them more accessible and affordable for the users. He said that Meta was developing a project where one could use their phones to do a quick scan of their face and create a high-quality avatar in just a few minutes. He also said that Meta was exploring ways to make the avatars more expressive and customizable, as well as integrating AI into the metaverse to enhance the user experience.Zuckerberg said that he believed that the metaverse would be the next frontier of human communication and collaboration and that Meta was committed to being a metaverse-first company. He said that he hoped that people around the world would come to know the Meta brand and the future it stands for.Will Meta’s new avatar succeed in winning over the skeptics and critics? Will the metaverse become a reality or remain a fantasy? Only time will tell. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Can AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outPerseverance rover tracks a dust devil moving at 12 mph on MarsA new wearable sensor can monitor sweat in real timeWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?Llama 2 Long outperforms other AI models in long queriesAre smart phones destroying our mental health?DNA tells the story of the first cowboys’ African descentYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateWhat are these black balls doing in the reservoir? Job Board