Codex Atlanticus yields new insights into Leonardo da Vinci's works

One of the largest and most interesting collections of Leonardo da Vinci's writings and paintings is the Codex Atlanticus.

For academics and researchers, maintaining this important body of work presents a significant challenge.

Back in 2006, tiny black stains were found on the passe-partout (a type of mounting), which surrounds the panel that frames and ties the folio. Museum curators and academics have been quite concerned about this phenomenon of blackening, which has been seen on about 210 pages of the Codex, starting with folio 600.

To determine the cause of the stains, the Politecnico di Milano carried out an extensive investigation on folio 843 of the Codex, which was then published in Scientific Reports.

The interdisciplinary research group examined the phenomena and studied its nature and causes using a variety of non-invasive and micro-invasive analysis techniques under the direction of Lucia Toniolo, Professor of Materials Science and Technology at the Politecnico di Milano, according to Phys.

The Laboratorio del Libro Antico (Laboratory for the Restoration of Ancient Books) of the Abbey of Grottaferrata undertook a significant restoration of the Codex Atlanticus, which was given to the Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana in 1637.

After the intervention, 12 volumes with 1119 folios were produced; each page contains a passe-partout with a panel that was inserted by the Grottaferrata restorers to frame Leonardo's original fragments.

Recto of Folio 843. Dr. Vito Milo et al.

The drawings are now each individually mounted on passe-partout and stored in acid-free boxes and folders. Politecnico's investigation started in 2021 with a preliminary prototype study on three drawings from a Codex that involved changing the passe-partout on folio 843.