Colombia wants to relocate Pablo Escobar’s multiplying 'cocaine hippos'

The animals are descendants of four hippos imported from Africa illegally and weigh up to 3 tons each. Authorities are now considering sending the hippos to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.

Environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province, and their population could reach 400 in eight years due to favorable climatic conditions and many rivers. They do have one advantage: they have become a sort of local tourist attraction.

However, that’s not enough to make up for the fact that their feces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees and capybaras. In 2021, they were declared a toxic invasive species by Colombia's government.

Popular amongst the locals

They are popular amongst the locals who refer to them as “pets,” but a local biologist told CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez in 2019 that the "dangerous" and "territorial" species is anything but.

This did not stop activists from suing the Colombian government in 2021 over its plan to sterilize or kill the animals. At the time, a federal court ruled that the hippos can be recognized as people or "interested persons" with legal rights in the U.S.