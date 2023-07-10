Comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors sue 'plagiarists' Meta and OpenAI

OpenAI and Meta have been sued by writer and comedian Sarah Silverman and two other writers Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden for copyright infringement and training their large language models — ChatGPT and LLaMA respectively — on the writers’ work.

The suits, filed separately for OpenAI and Meta, allege that the works of the three writers were acquired illegally acquired from shadow libraries like Bibliotik, Z-Library, Library Genesis, and others. The lawsuits also acknowledged that the books are “available in bulk via torrent systems.”

The class-action complaint, filed by Joseph Saveri Law Firm, filed against OpenAI says: “...when ChatGPT is prompted, ChatGPT generates summaries of Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works—something only possible if ChatGPT was trained on Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works…” The lawsuit further says this benefits OpenAI commercially and financially from the use of Silverman, Kadrey, and Golden’s copyrighted materials.