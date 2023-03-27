Complete zodiac symbols discovered in ancient Egyptian temple

According to the release, other reliefs depict the planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars and numerous stars and constellations that were once used as timekeepers. Hisham El-Leithy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Professor Christian Leitz of the University of Tübingen is in charge of the overall project.

"Representations of the zodiac are rare in Egyptian temples," Christian Leitz says. "The zodiac itself is part of Babylonian astronomy and did not appear in Egypt until Ptolemaic times," he added.

Representation of decans, zodiac signs used to measure the twelve hours of the night. University of Tübingen

"The zodiac was used to decorate private tombs and sarcophagi and was of great importance in astrological texts, such as horoscopes found inscribed on pottery sherds," says Dr. Daniel von Recklinghausen, a Tübingen researcher. "However, it is rare in temple decoration: Apart from Esna, there are only two completely preserved versions left, both from Dendera,” he explains.

Other animals have also been discovered

The restoration also uncovered colorful depictions of snakes, crocodiles, and other fantastical animals, including a bird with a crocodile's head, a snake's tail, and four wings, in addition to the zodiac and star constellations.