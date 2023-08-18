Conspirators claim Hawaii wildfires were a deliberate attempt

Conspirators claim Hawaii wildfires were a deliberate attemptSocial media users are fueling the speculation that authorities wanted to turn Maui into a '15-minute' city.Sejal Sharma| Aug 18, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Aug 18, 2023 11:19 AM ESTcultureGutted city of MauiReuters Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.There’s a lot of false information on the internet. One result of this is the growing clamor around a conspiracy theory that claims that the Hawaii wildfires that killed 110 people last week were not a natural disaster but were a deliberate attempt to transform Maui into a smart city quickly.As the deadly wildfires engulfed Hawaii, Maui County was worst hit.Imaginations running wildThe speculation is that a conference took place in Maui in January in which talks were held about converting Maui into a ‘smart city’ and that soon, another meeting would take place in which it would be decided how artificial intelligence (AI) would replace the current form of governance. See Also Related Non-native grasses ignited last week's wildfires in Maui County At least 36 people have died in raging Hawaii wildfires A newly developed AI-based method can accurately predict wildfires It stems from a popular right-wing notion that organizations like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum want to forcibly and quickly turn cities into ‘smart cities,’ playing into the ‘15-minute city’ conspiracy which defines it as a city where people’s daily needs are accessible within a 15-minute walk, bike or transit ride.“Do not rely on people who fancy themselves as influencers,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.The Associated Press reported that both these claims were false as the January conference was about addressing the emerging issues in the information technology sector globally. And similarly, the next month’s conference is not explicitly focused on using AI on Maui but on how governments across the state can better adapt emerging technologies.False images fuels fear-mongeringSocial media users have also posted images taken out of context and falsely depicted to push forward their agenda and speculation. One X user posted on the website claiming that the wildfires resulted from Direct Energy Weapons. DEW(Direct Energy Weapons) and Hawaii fires. pic.twitter.com/1U5gGpILr3— Yavuz (@eCommerceTR) August 12, 2023But X fact-checked the claim and found that it was an image of an oil refinery in Ohio conducting a controlled burn which caused "light pillars" to appear in the sky. "Times of crisis are always a heyday of disinformation, misinformation, and conspiracy myths. This has to do with the fact that the information situation itself is very precarious," said Professor Dr. Lena Frischlich, an expert on conspiracy theories, in an interview with DW.An investigation into the cause of wildfires is being carried out. We know that the wildfires spread due to strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which never made landfall in Hawaii. According to authorities, the wildfires were caused due to a combination of hot weather and drought. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Galactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky Way'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Chinese researchers find novel method to track US submarinesDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketNew force of nature discovered by scientists at Fermilab Job Board