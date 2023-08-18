Conspirators claim Hawaii wildfires were a deliberate attempt

There’s a lot of false information on the internet. One result of this is the growing clamor around a conspiracy theory that claims that the Hawaii wildfires that killed 110 people last week were not a natural disaster but were a deliberate attempt to transform Maui into a smart city quickly.

As the deadly wildfires engulfed Hawaii, Maui County was worst hit.

Imaginations running wild

The speculation is that a conference took place in Maui in January in which talks were held about converting Maui into a ‘smart city’ and that soon, another meeting would take place in which it would be decided how artificial intelligence (AI) would replace the current form of governance.