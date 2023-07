Back in 2008, when archaeologists discovered a 3000-year-old grave containing a rare and valuable collection of ivory tusks, high-quality flint, ostrich eggshell, amber and a rock-crystal dagger near Seville in south-western Spain, they assumed that it belonged to an elite leader from the Copper Age.

The grave obviously belonged to someone of a very high social status, so they named 'him' , the Ivory Man.

However, a new study has turned the traditional notion that men held the highest status in this transitional period in ancient history on its head.

Upon re-examination of the remains, scientists have determined that the body was in fact that of a woman, now re-named the ‘Ivory Lady’.