Cops in the US have been approaching makers of self-driving fleets such as Waymo and Cruise to source video footage from their vehicles to solve crimes. In a recent report, Bloomberg counted multiple instances when video footage from these vehicles has helped nail suspects and forgive them.

For years, police have relied on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor the movement of people around crime scenes and help identify suspects. As the number of self-driving cars is on the rise, so is the number of cameras on the roads that could capture the moments leading up to a crime.

Self-driving cars are equipped with sensors and cameras that help them navigate the streets and store this data for long durations to help improve their capabilities. Police departments are now increasingly aware that video footage from these vehicles can be mighty helpful and are making requests to manufacturers such as Waymo and Cruise.