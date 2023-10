A new study investigated the hypothesis that Earth collided with fragments of a disintegrating comet that triggered the Younger Dryas climate change 12,800 years ago.

The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis suggested that an unusual cooling of the Earth was caused by a cosmic collision nearly 13,000 years ago.

Scientists said that this collision led to environmental conditions at Abu Hureyra in Syria, which favored agriculture in the region. For instance, the earliest documented farming practices of domestic grains and legumes and animal domestication alongside the pre-existing hunting and gathering activities.

James Kennett, an Earth scientist and a professor emeritus at UC Santa Barbara, stated: