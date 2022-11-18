MH17 verdict: Dutch court confirms a Russian missile hit the aircraft

The convicted trio consists of Russians Igor Girkin, a former colonel of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), and Sergey Dubinsky, who worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency and deputized Girkin, who then held the post of minister of defense in the rebel-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and is currently involved in the conflict with Ukraine.

The third, Leonid Kharchenko, is a Ukrainian national with no military background but led a combat unit in 2014 and took orders directly from Dubinsky, the prosecutors alleged. The trio have been held responsible for firing a warhead from the Russian Buk missile system that brought down a commercial airline flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

What happened to flight MH17?

On July 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 left Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 10:31 GMT but lost contact with the air traffic control when it was 30 miles (50 km) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The aircraft's wreckage was found distributed over an area of over 9 sq. miles (50 sq. km), and not a soul survived from 298 people onboard. This included 80 children and people from over a dozen nations. Nearly 200 people were Dutch.