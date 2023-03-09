Crypto carnage continues: After FTX, Silvergate bites the dust, announces liquidation

"The Bank's wind-down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits."

All deposits would be fully reimbursed, shared the company's statement. However, it does not mention how the bank intended to handle legal actions brought against it.

Silvergate is considering how "to resolve claims and preserve the residual value of its assets, including its proprietary technology and tax assets," further added the press release.

Silvergate's financial advisor will be Centerview Partners, while its legal counsel will come from Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Fall of Silvergate

The Silvergate Exchange Network, or SEN, a payments network that was regarded as one of the company's major features, was withdrawn less than a week prior to the liquidation.

Silvergate made it clear in the liquidation statement that all other deposit-related services are still available as the business is shut down. Consumers will be informed if there are any more changes.

Silvergate announced last week that the company would postpone filing its annual 10-K for 2022 while it assessed the "viability" of its operations.

The business acknowledged that the delayed filing was partially brought on by an impending regulatory crackdown, including an investigation that is already underway by the Department of Justice.