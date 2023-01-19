Crypto lender Genesis reportedly preparing for bankruptcy

The representatives of the crypto lender did not immediately respond to the requests for comment. The sources said the talks would continue and the plans could change anytime.

Where did it all go wrong?

Financial pressure at Barry Silbert's DCG began emerging after the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital collapsed. Genesis suspended withdrawals in November 2022, soon after the cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy – Genesis held some of its funds in the FTX exchange.

The failures produced ripple effects on the Gemini Trust cryptocurrency exchange run by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Gemini Earn – a service used by Gemini's users to receive the yields for lending their coins through the company – also stopped the redemptions.

According to the sources, Creditors, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Genesis exchanged various proposals but failed to come to an agreement. Proskauer Rose and Kirkland & Ellis have been the advising groups of the creditors.

What happens now?

The cryptocurrency lender is working on a restructuring plan, and it has swapped several proposals with its creditors in the past. The sources said that some creditors also suggested the company receive a mix of cash and equity from DCG.