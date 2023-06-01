Over $250,000 worth of crypto scams with Musk's and Bezos' faces on them

NatWest, a British banking and insurance holding company, has released its annual Scam Super League Table for 2023, which has revealed the top seven highest-value fraud cases where pictures of celebrities have been used by fraudsters to scam people of hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Topping the list of celebrities whose names have been unknowingly exploited by criminals is Peter Jones, who is a ‘dragon’ investor on the BBC One show Dragon’s Den, a show which gives entrepreneurs three minutes to pitch their ideas to five investors.

At £285,209, it is the highest-value case that the NatWest bank had to deal with. Someone used Jones’ picture to promote an exclusive interview with a newspaper, and one unlucky Englishman who clicked on the article lost £285,209 ($352,649) in the scam.