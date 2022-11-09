The third biggest crypto exchange, FTX faces a liquidity crisis, likely to be sold to rival Binance

In addition to making cryptocurrency accessible to all, FTX is also known for some of its moves outside the crypto world. Last year, the exchange signed a 19-year deal to see Miami Heat Arena rebranded as FTX Arena.

Additionally, the founder CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, who had overnight shot to fame and riches and believed in effective altruism, had plans to give away 99 percent of his wealth, something that very few tech billionaires do. Bankman-Fried's heart might be in the right place, but his business acumen failed him as his crypto exchange company, founded in 2019, came crashing down.

The savior of the cryptoverse goes down

Cryptocurrencies made remarkable progress in the years of the pandemic, with valuations of the alternate currencies reaching all-time highs. As the world economy slowly made it to its feet, cryptocurrencies soon lost favor, and businesses surrounding them also began losing ground.

In June this year, FTX rescued crypto lender BlockFi, which needed a bailout of $250 million. Later, FTX also loaned out another $485 million in cash and bitcoin to crypto broker Voyager Digital, the FT report said. Bankman-Fried had earned the reputation of being the savior in the digital world, and his company's rapid rise meant that even Goldman Sachs was not out of their reach, Bankman-Fried said in 2021.