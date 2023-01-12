Collapsed crypto exchange FTX recovers $5 billion worth of assets

As the matter was probed further, it came to the notice of prosecutors that the crypto exchange's liquidity crunch was the result of its own actions in the past, where SBF's investing firm Alameda Research had tapped into customer deposits at FTX to make some of its own investments that went south.

The fraud at FTX

At first, it might appear that FTX's troubles might have been due to a few deals gone wrong. However, as more details have emerged, there are multiple episodes of wrongful acts that were conducted at the company, all well known to the top brass.

In December last year, Interesting Engineering reported how the software code at FTX had been modified to sell off all Alameda Research assets in case the former filed for bankruptcy. Later it also became known that under the instructions of SBF, executives at FTX were actively hiding liabilities under fake accounts. As much as $8 billion in Alameda's liabilities were hidden in an account referred to by SBF as "our Korean friend's account."

SBF, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges of fraud at FTX, was released on a $250 million bail and is not allowed to leave his parent's home in California. He has maintained that he didn't do this knowingly, even as prosecutors haven't yet been able to estimate the extent of the losses that FTX customers are facing.

Assets are recovered, but the damage is done

Now, an attorney for the firm has said that more than $5 billion of the FTX's assets have been recovered in "cash, illiquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities," BBC said in its report. The attorney also added that recovered funds were not part of the assets seized by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, where FTX was headquartered, and SBF was arrested before being extradited to the U.S.