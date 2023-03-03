These 166-year-old Cuban cigars may still be smoked

Seven of the 37 cuban cigars up for auction. Holabird Western Americana Collections

The wrappers are still in excellent condition, says Fred Holabird, the President of Holabird Western Americana Collections, the organization that is holding the auction between March 4 and 5, 2023.

These 37 cigars, along with other artifacts, are part of an auction of items recovered from the wreckage of SS Central America, known as the 'Ship of Gold,' which sank in 1857.

How did the cigars survive?

Bob Evans, chief scientist who was on the recovery missions said, "It is cold on the SS Central America shipwreck site, a very consistent 2 to 3 degrees centigrade (about 37 degrees Fahrenheit)... Essentially, it is a dark, high-pressure, salty, deep-sea refrigerator."

He explained that the passengers’ trunks found in the debris field around the main shipwreck site were not breached or opened. Although not watertight, the leather shell of the trunks limited water circulation. Soon after sinking, all the oxygen was used up, and anaerobic conditions prevailed for most of the 130 plus years before two trunks were recovered, including a 'Mr. Dement’s’.'

37 cuban cigars were found in passenger John Dement's trunk. Holabird Western Americana Collections

"When we opened the Dement trunk we saw a few dozen cigars that had been placed on top of clothes and other items. Soggy and limp, the cigars were carefully placed on a fiberglass screen and slowly freeze-dried over the next few months to preserve them," Evans added.

'Ship of Gold,' the greatest lost treasure in U.S history

The ‘Ship of Gold’, was a steamer ship which operated between the west and east coast of the United States.