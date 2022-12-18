Cyberthreats lurk at Messi vs. Mbappé FIFA World Cup final match as 5 billion prepare to watch

"With major sporting events becoming increasingly digitized, the attack surface for threat actors has also increased," a recent ZeroFox report on World Cup threats stated.

"Qatar has constructed eight state-of-the-art 'smart stadiums' specifically for the World Cup, meaning sophisticated threat actors will almost certainly aim to compromise networks by exploiting vulnerabilities within interconnected stadium systems, including operational technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices."

Qatar is well aware of these threats and even brought in a team of cybersecurity experts for a summit in March to discuss them. The nation has also been working closely with Interpol's Project Stadia to enhance its security.

Will that be enough to thwart any potential attacks?

Part of the danger comes from two apps that Qatar requires its visitors to download: Ehteraz, a COVID-19 tracking app, and Hayya, used for World Cup game tickets and accessing the Qatar metro system to move between stadiums.

Both apps are attractive targets for cybercriminals.

"When threat actors look to exploit an app, the end goal is to steal information that would be profitable — login credentials, personally identifiable information, email, credit cards, etc. — so that they can either sell it to actors who know how to further exploit or use the credentials and check to see if they can steal money or crypto from the victim accounts," Adam Darrah, senior director of Dark Ops Collections at ZeroFox, told Dark Reading.