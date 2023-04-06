Who was David Hahn and why was he nicknamed the nuclear boy scout?

Smoke detectors use a little amount of americium-241 to detect smoke. iStock/Brian A. Jackson

Hahn had been conducting experiments since age 10, following the instructions he found in The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments, a 1961 children’s chemistry book that had been the subject of some controversy due to safety concerns — a number of the reactions in the book used or generated toxic or corrosive substances.

Neither this book nor other books that David read included a tutorial on how to build a nuclear reactor at home, but still, he managed to create a DIY neutron source in that backyard shed, potentially putting 40,000 people at risk with the radiation levels it emitted.

This is how he did it.

Who is David Hahn?

David Hahn’s parents divorced when he was a toddler. Since then, he lived with his father, General Motors’ automotive engineer Kenneth Hahn and his second wife, Kathy, in Clinton Township, Michigan.

His stepmother’s father gave David The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments as a present. Two years later, when he was 12 years old, David was devouring his father’s college chemistry textbooks. When he spent the weekend at his mother’s house in Golf Manor, he read the Encyclopedia Britannica instead.

Eventually, he set up his own laboratory in his bedroom. When he almost blew it up, his parents forced him to move his laboratory to the basement.

At age 14, David managed to fabricate nitroglycerin, a powerful explosive made of glycerol, sulfuric acid, and nitric acid. He learned how to make his own fireworks with powdered magnesium, too.

David worked after school to finance his experiments but was also caught stealing smoke detectors to extract certain radioactive materials from them, such as americium 241, which he knew was held in a gold matrix inside these devices.

Why was David Hahn called the Radioactive Boy Scout?

Americium-241 was, in fact, one of the radioactive materials that the police found in the toolbox in David Hahn’s car’s trunk when he was 17. It was also one of the essential radioisotopes that formed his neutron source.