How the bodies of the dead were recovered after the Titanic sank

What happened to those who died? Denis-Art/iStock

Several ships were involved in recovering survivors and the bodies of those who died. The RMS Carpathia, the closest vessel to the Titanic when it sank, was the first to arrive on the scene. Over 700 survivors were rescued from the lifeboats by the Carpathia, who provided them with medical care and lodging.

Aside from the Carpathia, several other ships were dispatched to the scene to assist with body recovery. The Mackay-Bennett, a cable-laying ship, was chartered by the White Star Line to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Several days after the sinking, the Mackay-Bennett arrived on the scene and spent the next two weeks searching for and recovering bodies from the water. The ship was outfitted with coffins, ice, and embalming supplies, and the crew were paid double their normal rates.

She arrived at the wreck site on the 20th of April, 1912, and managed to recover 306 bodies. Of those, 116 third-class passengers were buried at sea due to a lack of preservation supplies, only 56 of whom could be identified. Even so, she returned to the port of Halifax, Canada, with about 190 bodies on board, including the body of John Jacob Aster IV, for whose recovery the crew split a reward of $100,000.

Other ships involved in the recovery effort included the Minia, Montmagny, and Algerine, all chartered by the White Star Line to assist in the search and recovery of bodies. The CGS Acadia, a Canadian government vessel, also helped in the recovery effort.

The recovery effort was brutal and often gruesome, as the cold water and strong currents made finding and retrieving the bodies difficult.

"With the exception of about 10 bodies that had received serious injuries, their looks were calm and peaceful," -explained Dr. Thomas Armstrong, Ship’s Surgeon on the Mackay-Bennett at the time.

So, not a job for the faint-hearted.

The ships involved in the recovery operation used various methods to collect the bodies, including dragging grappling hooks along the ocean floor, pulling bodies from the water with long poles with clips attached, and even diving to retrieve bodies that had sunk to the bottom.