Rescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairing

In a live interview, Rescue expert David Mearns revealed to Sky News this afternoon (June 22) that the debris discovered in the search for Titan consists of its "landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible."

Mearns highlighted his participation in a WhatsApp group that includes members of The Explorers Club, a widely recognized and credible source in the field. Additionally, Mearns openly shared that he has personal friendships with two individuals who were passengers on board the vessel being discussed.

At present, the exact location of the "hull," which is the specific part suspected to house the five missing individuals, remains unknown at this time.