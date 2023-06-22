Rescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairing

Rescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingIn a significant development, a rescue expert confirms the discovered debris belongs to the missing Titan sub.Sade Agard| Jun 22, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: Jun 22, 2023 01:00 PM ESTcultureAn OceanGate subTwitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a live interview, Rescue expert David Mearns revealed to Sky News this afternoon (June 22) that the debris discovered in the search for Titan consists of its "landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible." Mearns highlighted his participation in a WhatsApp group that includes members of The Explorers Club, a widely recognized and credible source in the field. Additionally, Mearns openly shared that he has personal friendships with two individuals who were passengers on board the vessel being discussed.Watch the moment here: BREAKING: Friend of two of the men missing on board the submersible confirms the debris found was "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible", after receiving WhatsApp message live on Sky News. Latest here: https://t.co/L29qKaj8nR📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/JtqbuhBG6w— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 22, 2023At present, the exact location of the "hull," which is the specific part suspected to house the five missing individuals, remains unknown at this time. See Also Related 'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan Sub Missing Titanic sub day 4: Last few hours of oxygen Missing Titanic sub day 3: 'Loud banging' offers glimmer of hope, but historic safety concerns emerge Missing Titanic submersible is running out of oxygen Titanic submersible missing with search and rescue operations underway Missing Titan submersible controller not unusual, experts explain According to Mearns, the president of the club, who maintains direct connections to the ships at the site, shared a written message within the group stating, "It was a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible.""Again this is an unconventional submarine, that rear cover is the pointy end of it and the landing frame is the little frame that it seems to sit on," explained Mearns. Importantly, Mearns emphasized that this confirmation establishes the identity of the discovered debris as belonging to the submersible."It means the hull hasn't yet been found but two very important parts of the whole system have been discovered and that would not be found unless its fragmented," he added.Regarding the submarine's faring— shaped like a fishtail—Mearns also said: "If the faring is off and the frame is off - then something really bad has happened to the entire structure.""On the news that we have yet, they haven't found the hull of which the men are inside."Since then, Trevor Hale, a spokesperson for the Explorers Club, clarified to The Independent that the message sent by the club's president, Richard Garriot, to others in the group had been misrepresented. According to Hale, the items identified as a "landing frame" and a "rear cover" found in the "debris field" could potentially be remnants from a previous Titan dive.The US Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a press briefing to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic at 3:00 pm local time (ET).This is breaking news and will be promptly updated as new details emerge. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Tree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problemThe mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphereChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into space'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to starsThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployed Job Board