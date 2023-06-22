'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan Sub

In a significant development, the US Coast Guard has announced the discovery of a debris field within the designated search area near the Titanic wreck using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The exact connection of this debris to the ongoing Titan search remains uncertain, but experts within the ROV team are currently assessing the information.

It has been confirmed that the French deep-sea robot, Victor 6000, was deployed earlier, while the Canadian vessel, Horizon Arctic, has also deployed its own ROV, which is currently operating on the sea floor.

According to Sky's US correspondent, James Matthews, although the specifics regarding the debris have yet to be confirmed, the situation "doesn't look good."