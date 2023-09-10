Time reveals 100 most influential AI leaders

Time reveals 100 most influential AI leadersIt's a snapshot of the intellectual, ethical, and social dynamics driving AI's staggering evolution.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 10, 2023 09:46 AM ESTCreated: Sep 10, 2023 09:46 AM ESTcultureTIME100AISource: TIME Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The discourse around Artificial Intelligence (AI) often hinges on the paradoxical duality of its nature. While it mirrors human cognition to an extraordinary extent, its capacity to transcend our limitations is awe-inspiring and unsettling. The heart of this growing field lies in the use of algorithms and the people who control these powerful computational tools.This brings us to TIME's recent endeavor—the TIME100 Most Influential People in AI. This meticulously curated list casts light on the people pushing AI's boundaries and shaping its ethical framework. So when TIME magazine drops a list of the 100 most influential people in AI, you know it's not business as usual. TIME's collection, the TIME100 AI, isn't just about algorithms or even just about the giants of the tech world; it's a snapshot of the intellectual, ethical, and social dynamics driving AI's staggering evolution. See Also Related OpenAI warned that Bing wasn't ready, but Microsoft launched it anyway AI could surpass humanity in next 10 years – OpenAI calls for guardrails OpenAI offers $1 million in grants to shape ethical AI, combat misinformation What's important about TIME's stance on AI is its acknowledgment that AI is more than just codes or machines; it's about the people behind the scenes. From the grueling work of ensuring our language models like ChatGPT aren't feeding us misinformation to the decision-makers steering the AI innovation and the fact that the human element can't be overlooked. TIME's forte has always been capturing the trend through the lens of influential people, and in this, the TIME100 AI list doesn't disappoint.The Pioneers and the ethical pilgrimsTIME's list isn't a one-note symphony of praise; it's a nuanced, curated array of personalities pushing the boundaries while wrestling with AI's ethical dilemmas. Notable figures include Sam Altman, the brains behind OpenAI and its revolutionary GPT-4 model, who walks a tightrope between AI's immense potential and its risks. Conversely, we find Ted Chiang, a science fiction writer-turned-critic of AI who is a necessary counterweight to unbridled optimism.As TIME explains, we're at a stage that declares AI is the most crucial technological evolution since social media. Over the past few months, the magazine's covers have served as billboards for AI's enormous influence. From exploring whether AI could be humanity's doom to making a case for its global-scale risk mitigation, TIME's coverage has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Unsurprisingly, the magazine's editors have spent months consulting numerous experts to refine this list, showcasing individuals from diverse sectors grappling with AI's many facets.From CEOs to activists: A panorama of influenceWhile industry leaders make for obvious entries, the list is enriched by outliers like science-fiction writer Ted Chiang, whose critiques of AI transcend traditional technological discussion, delving into power dynamics and economic disparities exacerbated by AI. Similarly, Alondra Nelson, an adviser at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, emphasizes the pressing need for AI legislation, warning against the lapses that plagued social media regulation. It even includes disruptors like Geoffrey Hinton, often dubbed the godfather of deep learning, who left Google recently to vocalize his concerns about the runaway growth of AI systems. He surmises that the rate at which AI models are being scaled could soon rival human neural capacities, raising existential questions.What's fascinating here is the narrative arc these selections tell—a mix of ambitions, anxieties, and monumental stakes.A competitive yet collaborative ecosystemThe TIME100 AI is a fascinating map revealing the nodes of influence and rivalry shaping AI. What binds these figures together is the technology they are molding and the complex web of relationships, conflicts, and collaboration that form the evolving AI realm. It also specially mentions Walter Isaacson's exclusive piece on Elon Musk's battle for the AI future, a narrative that incorporates many figures from TIME's list, emphasizing the fierce but interconnected ecosystem of AI innovators.The takeawayIf TIME's initiative tells us anything, the conversation around AI has evolved. The questions are no longer just about what AI can do but what it should do, who gets to decide, and at what cost. In the words of the edition's lead editor Naina Bajekal, "We wanted to highlight the industry leaders at the forefront of the AI boom, individuals outside these companies who are grappling with profound ethical questions around the uses of AI, and the innovators around the world who are trying to use AI to address social challenges."The list offers a sobering, enlightening guide to the people and philosophies that will steer this disruptive technology's course in a world where AI is evolving more rapidly than our collective ability to understand it. From CEOs to artists, regulators to young activists, the TIME100 AI gives us a holistic view of the human forces shaping the AI revolution. And that, dear readers, is something you want to pay attention to. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You US military gears up for zero-trust overhaulThese personal robots can explain emotions in many languagesMicrosoft used 1.7 billion gallons of water for AI in 2022The future of medicine could lie in organoid researchA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellClimate activists urge Greenpeace to reconsider nuclear powerWhat do we know about UFOs so farIs deep sea mining worth it?Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiome Job Board