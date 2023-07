Remember when that video of Jon Snow issuing an apology for the way Game of Thrones season eight ended went viral across social networks?

Well, as it turns out, that video was a deepfake where the voice was altered to make it seem like that of Snow portrayed by Kit Harington.

Watch the deepfake video of Jon Snow's speech below:

The boom in employing AI has generated confusion among a substantial number of individuals from differentiating true from false in media.

Deepfakes are the 21st century’s answer to Photoshopping as they use a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning to make images of fake events, hence the name 'deepfake'.