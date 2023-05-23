'Deepfake' scam in China raises concerns of AI-powered fraudCitizens are concerned about whether implemented rules are sufficient to protect them.Ameya Paleja| May 23, 2023 09:14 AM ESTCreated: May 23, 2023 09:14 AM ESTcultureAccessible AI will lead to proliferation of deep fakeskentoh/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A recently reported scam in China that used 'deep fake' technology has raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in conducting fraudulent activities in the country. Discussion on the social media website Weibo about the explosion in the number of AI-powered scans gained more than 120 million views in a day, Reuters reported. Over the years, the term 'deep fakes' has mainly been associated with celebrities, but as AI tech becomes more mainstream, it has also sparked fears of affecting the commoner. Recently, an advisor at United Nations warned against the destructive use of the technology and urged nations to bring in regulations to protect the public. Related 'Deepfake' scam in China raises concerns of AI-powered fraud 'Digital humans' for sale? Chinese company debuts deepfake service for $145 Keanu Reeves refuses to have his performance altered by "scary" deepfakes See Also Deep-fake Scam in ChinaWithin days of the UN advisor's warning, a deep fake scam was reported in northern China, where the victim was a no celebrity. As per reports from the police in Baotou, a region in Inner Mongolia, a man received a video phone call from his friend where the latter urgently needed money to make a deposit in a bidding process. The man immediately transferred 4.3 million yuan ($622,000). However, when contacted, his friend clarified about never having made such a request, which led to the discovery that AI-powered face-swapping technology had been used to impersonate him during the video call. Advanced computing prowess is becoming commonly accessible each daysolarseven/iStock The police have already recovered most of the stolen funds, and efforts are underway to trace the rest. However, discussions on the social media site Weibo have exploded, with individuals expressing concerns about the threat to online privacy and security from powerful technology like AI. Most Popular Users on social media voiced their opinions that photos, voice, and videos were all at the disposal of scammers, and information security rules could hardly keep up with the techniques already being used today. The users were referring to China's newer rules in January this year, focusing on tightening scrutiny of apps and more recent technologies. As per the newly implemented rules, stricter curbs exist on manipulating voice and facial data. However, this did not deter the scammers from using technology to dupe an innocent man. Individuals and even large corporations have been at the receiving end of the ill effects of deep-fake technology. Last year, a report from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) showed that individuals were using the technology to act like someone else and grab remote work positions. This is just the beginning of the AI age, and we have not seen its ugly side yet. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You FIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sportsChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plasticsEngineered cells touted to treat the most aggressive cancers in the worldNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2This company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehiclesStranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planet Job Board