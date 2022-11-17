What is deepfake technology and how does it work?

For example, during the 2020 US presidential campaign, there were several deepfake videos of Joe Biden falling asleep, getting lost, and misspeaking. These videos aimed at bolstering the rumor that he was in cognitive decline due to his age.

Deepfakes have also been used to create pornography of female celebrities —a form of image-based sexual abuse— and to spread misinformation through 'sock puppet' accounts and false witnesses.

As a result, companies like Facebook and Adobe, and even individuals, are trying to develop more effective techniques to detect deepfakes.

What is a deepfake, and how does it work?

The term “deepfake” was created from the words “deep learning” and “fake”.

Deep learning is a type of machine learning based on artificial neural networks, which are inspired by the human brain. The method is used to teach machines how to learn from large amounts of data via multi-layered structures of algorithms.

Deepfakes usually employ a deep-learning computer network called a variational auto-encoder, a type of artificial neural network that is normally used for facial recognition.

Autoencoders can encode and compress input data, reducing it to a lower dimensional latent space, and then reconstruct it to deliver output data based on the latent representation.

In the case of deepfakes, the autoencoders are used to detect facial features, suppressing visual noise and “non-face” elements in the process. The latent representation contains all these basic data that the autoencoder will use to deliver a more versatile model that allows the “face swap”, leaning on common features.

To make the results more realistic, deepfakes also use Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs).