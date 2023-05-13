French car brand Delage returns to Le Mans after 70 year hiatus

It has been announced that the famous French car brand, Delage, will appear in name at this year's 24 Hours of Le Man's race. The brand's marque famously won the 1914 Indianapolis 500 and is set to return in spirit thanks to a partnership with the IDEC Sports Team.

If you are unaware, Delage, a French manufacturer established in 1905, won the Indy victory with Rene Thomas driving its Type-Y grand prix racer. The company also won the RAC Grand Prix at Brooklands in 1926 and 1927 and participated in its first Le Mans race in 1923. Delages stopped production in 1953, but the marque was revived by Tapie, son of former French minister Bernard Tapie.