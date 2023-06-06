Creepy or cute? Developer uses AI to clone his girlfriend

Last month when a Snapchat influencer created an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of herself, it raised many eyebrows. But now the eyebrows are about to hit the hairline.

Twitter user Enias Cailliau, with the handle name @eniascailliau, tweeted that he cloned his girlfriend with OpenAI’s GPT. He posted the source code and gave a rundown of how he did it in his tweet.

AI-generated selfie of his girlfriend Twitter

In an interview with Vice, Cailliau said that his real-world girlfriend Sacha was completely on board with the plan and was fascinated by the cloned version of herself. Cailliau explained that he first created a large language model (LLM) with the help of LangChain, to reflect his girlfriend’s personality. Next, he used Google’s chatbot Bard to describe her personality. He asked the chatbot to do so using Sacha’s YouTube and Instagram.