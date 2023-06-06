Creepy or cute? Developer uses AI to clone his girlfriend

Creepy or cute? Developer uses AI to clone his girlfriendTwitter user Enias Cailliau cloned his girlfriend Sacha with OpenAI’s GPT.Sejal Sharma| Jun 06, 2023 07:18 AM ESTCreated: Jun 06, 2023 07:18 AM ESTcultureAI cloning your girlfriend – creepy or cute?Lidiia Moor/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Last month when a Snapchat influencer created an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of herself, it raised many eyebrows. But now the eyebrows are about to hit the hairline. Twitter user Enias Cailliau, with the handle name @eniascailliau, tweeted that he cloned his girlfriend with OpenAI’s GPT. He posted the source code and gave a rundown of how he did it in his tweet.AI-generated selfie of his girlfriendTwitter In an interview with Vice, Cailliau said that his real-world girlfriend Sacha was completely on board with the plan and was fascinated by the cloned version of herself. Cailliau explained that he first created a large language model (LLM) with the help of LangChain, to reflect his girlfriend’s personality. Next, he used Google’s chatbot Bard to describe her personality. He asked the chatbot to do so using Sacha’s YouTube and Instagram. See Also Related AI-girlfriend for $1/minute: Snapchat influencer’s ChatGPT-powered virtual doppelganger Regulators turn to old laws to tackle AI technology like ChatGPT Artificial general intelligence: Understanding the future of AI Last weekend I cloned my girlfriend with GPT. Here's how I did it. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FrtpVKtDQO— Enias Cailliau (@eniascailliau) May 25, 2023Next he gave his AI girlfriend a voice using ElevenLabs, a text-to-speech and voice cloning software. He then added a SelfieTool to his LLM model to generate selfies with the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion so that it generates selfies as he speaks to her.Finally, Cailliau connected it all to Telegram using an app called Steamship.“I’ve been obsessing with OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM) and what it can do. I kept on thinking about the ability to create human-like agents that behave and act like humans do but found it hard to evaluate them," Cailliau told Vice. "Then I saw how a ton of AI girlfriend projects popped up with some interesting features. Most of them are closed-source. That made me want to build an open-source version of this so everyone could build their own."Mixed feedbackCailliau’s attempt at building a cloned AI girlfriend has received mixed feedback, with one Twitter user commenting, “Thanks for sharing (a) neat project if a bit creepy but really cool overall.” Another user noted, “I wonder if this could be useful for people going through the grief of losing a loved one…”Last month, Interesting Engineering reported on how a Snapchat influencer, 23-year-old Caryn Marjorie, with over 1.85 million followers, became the first influencer to be cloned into an AI – CarynAI. Her team of developers sifted through 2,000 hours of her YouTube content to meticulously design and code Caryn’s language and personality into an immersive AI experience on the messaging app Telegram.At the time of reporting the story, CarynAI had already generated a revenue of $71,610 from users. Caryn believes that this has the potential to ‘cure loneliness.’“I do see a future where everybody has personal AI companions across their devices. It will be for a wide range of things: business, fun, gaming—and yeah, couples. Computing is about to get very anthropomorphic. We're not there yet, but it's happening all around us,” Cailliau added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakArchaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingDART is one "important step" in the long road towards functional planetary defenseUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimThe mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new studyNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter Job Board