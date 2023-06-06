ENGINEERING JOBS

Creepy or cute? Developer uses AI to clone his girlfriend

Twitter user Enias Cailliau cloned his girlfriend Sacha with OpenAI’s GPT.
Sejal Sharma
| Jun 06, 2023 07:18 AM EST
culture
AI cloning your girlfriend – creepy or cute?

Last month when a Snapchat influencer created an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of herself, it raised many eyebrows. But now the eyebrows are about to hit the hairline. 

Twitter user Enias Cailliau, with the handle name @eniascailliau, tweeted that he cloned his girlfriend with OpenAI’s GPT. He posted the source code and gave a rundown of how he did it in his tweet.

AI-generated selfie of his girlfriend

In an interview with Vice, Cailliau said that his real-world girlfriend Sacha was completely on board with the plan and was fascinated by the cloned version of herself. Cailliau explained that he first created a large language model (LLM) with the help of LangChain, to reflect his girlfriend’s personality. Next, he used Google’s chatbot Bard to describe her personality. He asked the chatbot to do so using Sacha’s YouTube and Instagram.

Next he gave his AI girlfriend a voice using ElevenLabs, a text-to-speech and voice cloning software. He then added a SelfieTool to his LLM model to generate selfies with the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion so that it generates selfies as he speaks to her.

Finally, Cailliau connected it all to Telegram using an app called Steamship.

“I’ve been obsessing with OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM) and what it can do. I kept on thinking about the ability to create human-like agents that behave and act like humans do but found it hard to evaluate them," Cailliau told Vice. "Then I saw how a ton of AI girlfriend projects popped up with some interesting features. Most of them are closed-source. That made me want to build an open-source version of this so everyone could build their own."

Mixed feedback

Cailliau’s attempt at building a cloned AI girlfriend has received mixed feedback, with one Twitter user commenting, “Thanks for sharing (a) neat project if a bit creepy but really cool overall.” Another user noted, “I wonder if this could be useful for people going through the grief of losing a loved one…”

Last month, Interesting Engineering reported on how a Snapchat influencer, 23-year-old Caryn Marjorie, with over 1.85 million followers, became the first influencer to be cloned into an AI – CarynAI. Her team of developers sifted through 2,000 hours of her YouTube content to meticulously design and code Caryn’s language and personality into an immersive AI experience on the messaging app Telegram.

At the time of reporting the story, CarynAI had already generated a revenue of $71,610 from users. Caryn believes that this has the potential to ‘cure loneliness.’

“I do see a future where everybody has personal AI companions across their devices. It will be for a wide range of things: business, fun, gaming—and yeah, couples. Computing is about to get very anthropomorphic. We're not there yet, but it's happening all around us,” Cailliau added.

