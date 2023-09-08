Did Elon Musk prevent a Russia-Ukraine nuclear war?

Elon Musk holds many titles. He is the CEO of Tesla SpaceX and owns the social media company X, which was recently rebranded from Twitter. Going by an excerpt of his biography, published in the Washington Post, he also prevented World War 3 —an assertion he renounced.

According to the excerpt from Walter Isaacson’s book, Musk disabled his company Starlink’s satellite communication networks, which were being used by the Ukrainian military to attack the Russian naval fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, sneakily. The Ukrainian army was using Starlink as a guide to target Russian ships and attack them with six small drone submarines packed with explosives. Musk stopped this attack, and the drones “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly”, says Isaacson.