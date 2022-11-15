Digital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
- COP27 has begun in Egypt, and 190 countries are expected to participate.
- Like COP26, the Conference might end up achieving little immediate action on the ground.
- A U.K. Charity wants everybody to virtually walk to Egypt to change this.
The 2022 Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, popularly known as COP27, has begun at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. This year's event is expected to see visits from 90 heads of state and representation from 190 countries. Advances in digital technology mean that ordinary people can make their presence felt too at this event with the use of digital avatars.
Principal director of Civil and Commercial Space Systems at Draper Pete Paceley told us that August is 'looking pretty good' for Artemis I mission.