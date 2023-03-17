Discover how ChatGPT-4 is better than GPT-3.5

But how does it fare in performance to its previous version - GPT-3.5?

The latest addition to OpenAI’s series of chatbots, GPT-4 is much more reliable, creative, and is able to handle more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5 in a casual conversation, according to OpenAI’s own report.

In an experiment to demonstrate GTP-4’s supremacy, the company tested both versions in a simulated bar exam that was originally designed for humans. While GPT-4 passed the exam with a score in the top 10 percentile, GPT-3.5’s score was around the bottom 10%, indicating that the successor is much more intelligent than its predecessor.

In the other publicly-available tests, GPT-4 either outperformed or performed equally with GPT-3. For example, in the SAT Evidence-based Reading & Writing, GPT-4 ranked in the 93rd percentile, while GPT-3 had an 87th percentile score. In another example of its brilliance, GPT-4 ranked in the 80th percentile in the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) Quantitative, while GPT-3 fared in the low 25th.

In one of the biggest changes, the company claims that GPT-4 can now accept image prompts - GPT-3.5 could only accept text prompts. This means that the chatbot can now read the image, understand the context and emit textual answers. Unlike GPT-3, GPT-4 is a language as well as a visual model.

It’s also now harder for users to trick the new AI chatbot. According to Trusted Reviews, GPT-4 has been trained to handle malicious questions. Because of this, it’s now better at giving factual information and has better-advanced reasoning capabilities than GPT-3.