Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bail

The federal judge ruled that Bankman-Fried could be freed on $250 million bail, stemming from eight counts of alleged fraud in relation to the collapse of FTX this year.

Two of Bankman-Fried's top executives have already pled guilty. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, on a number of criminal charges also relating to fraud at FTX.

In the ruling the federal court justice, indicated that the terms of a personal recognizance bond could be applied. These terms were agreed to by both the prosecutors and defense attorneys.

A recognizance bond is an article of commitment that Bankman-Fried will appear in court on the agreed upon date, and stand trial. With this agreement the court allows Bankman-Fried to avoid the full cost of the bond, but is required to put up a portion of the total as collateral.

To secure the bond Bankman-Fried had to provide equity in the family residence, the signatures of his parents and two unnamed individuals with "considerable" assets.

In the ruling put forth at the arraignment, Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, required that Bankman-Fried remain under "strict" supervision. This would take place after the disgraced billionaire was released to his parents home in California. He also can not leave the Northern District of California.