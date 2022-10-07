DIY website lays down steps to make a chess cheating tool

In case you have been living under a rock for the past month or simply do not know anything about the world of chess, here's a brief context. After losing a game at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, World Chess Champion abruptly quit the tournament after turning suspicious that his opponent, American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann, had cheated.

While Carlsen did not publicly state this at the time, the duo met again at an online game, and the World No. 1 quit the game after making just one move. In a public statement that followed, Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating on multiple occasions, something the online chess portal, Chess.com, has also reiterated in an internal report, Wall Street Journal reported.

Cheating in chess

Cheating at elite levels in chess usually involves the use of chess engines that can suggest the best moves to tilt the favor of the game against even the top players of the game. While carrying a cell phone or computing device is not allowed during such games, speculation is rife that players might be using means of communicating wirelessly with someone outside the game to cheat.