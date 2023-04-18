DNA analysis sheds light on Mongolia's first nomadic multiethnic empire

The world's first nomadic empire, the Xiongnu, is finally coming into the open thanks to diligent archaeological excavations and fresh evidence from ancient DNA.

According to the study, the Xiongnu Empire, originating on the Mongolian steppe 1,500 years prior to the Mongols, developed into one of the most significant political forces in Iron Age Asia, influencing imperial China as well as Egypt and Rome.

As stated by the archaeologists, the Xiongnu Empire was known for its nomadic lifestyle and depended on horses to expand its kingdom. Their economy was built on animal husbandry and dairying.

Their mastery of horse combat made them quick and fearsome foes, and their illustrious battles with Imperial China ultimately inspired the building of the Great Wall.

Unlike many other civilizations, the Xiongnu did not develop a writing system, in contrast to other nearby civilizations, which led to an absence of historical documents concerning them. The information about the Xiongnu was only known thanks to the civilization's rivals, especially that of the Han Dynasty.

While new research employing archaeogenetics has linked the abrupt movement and fusion of many nomadic groups in northern Mongolia around 200 BCE to the political origins of the Xiongnu, such findings have raised more questions than they have answered.