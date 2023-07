Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu is one of the most visited tourist spots in Peru. Renowned for its dry-stone walls, the religious site is presented as the symbol Inca Empire built around 1450 AD.

Recently, archaeologists from Tulane University conducted genetic testing on people buried at Machu Picchu in order to learn more about the people who lived and worked there.

Researchers used ancient DNA to uncover the buried individuals more than 500 years ago in the lost Incan Empire.

DNA determination

They compared the DNA of 34 individuals buried at the site to individuals buried in the Inca Empire outside of Machu Picchu, including some modern genomes from South America, to see how closely related they might be.