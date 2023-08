In a first-of-its-kind analysis to restore lost ancestral connections, researchers have harnessed the power of ancient DNA to illuminate the hidden histories of enslaved and free African Americans who toiled at Maryland's Catoctin Furnace during the early years of the United States.

The study published on August 4 in Science successfully completed an intricate genetic puzzle, linking 27 individuals buried at the furnace to their modern-day descendants.

Motivated to reconnect African American communities with their heritage, this collaborative project demonstrates genetic analysis's powerful ability to piece together the life stories of those often left out of written records.

The power of DNA

The study, co-authored by renowned scholar and Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., delves into the rich history of Catoctin Furnace. This site played a vital role in the lives of enslaved and free African Americans from at least 1776 until the mid-1800s.