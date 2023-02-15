British man awarded doctorate 52 years after starting his Ph.D.

Problems that take a lifetime

Axten's journey, however, is very different. He was an undergraduate student at the University of Leeds in 1967 at a time when personal computers weren't even a thing, and smoking was commonplace even inside university buildings.

The world had a revolutionary feel to it with the ongoing Vietnam War and students organizing sit-ins. "Sociology and psychology were suddenly boom subjects. I went to study them because I wanted to understand people," said Axten in a press release.

Following his graduation, Axten received the prestigious Fulbright scholarship and went to the University of Pittsburgh in the U.S. to do this Ph.D. in mathematical sociology. "What I was trying to do in the early 70s was exceptionally difficult," Axten added.

Axten with his wife Claire after being awarded the PhD University of Bristol

After five years at Pittsburgh, Axten returned to the U.K. with an unfinished Ph.D. As part of his varied career, he lived all over the U.K. and became the creator and principal author of Oxford Primary Science, a school teaching program.

In 2016, at the age of 69, Axten went to the University of Bristol to do his MA in Philosophy. After completing his MA, he began studying for his Ph.D. in Philosophy at the same university under Professor Samir Okasha, his supervisor.