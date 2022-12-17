Donald Trump endorses self-promotional superhero NFT cards, sells them all in a day

There were 45,000 of the cards, each costing $99 which is not a small amount.

However, many also ridiculed the entrepreneur for this blatant show of self-promotion.

Ted Lieu, a California member of the House of Representatives and a Democrat, tweeted his disapproval of the new Trump initiative.

“Dear MAGA folks: Hope it’s clear to you by now that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you are suckers,” he wrote.

Among Trump’s critics were also fellow Republicans.

Steve Bannon, a media commentator and former chief strategist for Trump, said "I can't do this anymore” on his podcast.

Anyone involved in the project "ought to be fired today," he added.

Is Trump broke?

Many speculated that Trump might need the money referring to him as “broke.”

But that did not deter Trump. Earlier this week, he posted a 15-second video in which he said: “America needs a superhero” with an image of himself with an open shirt revealing a red superhero costume with a ‘T’ on the chest and laser beams shooting from his eyes.

In a new video on the official Collect Trump Cards website, Trump refers to himself as “hopefully your favorite president of all time; better than Lincoln; better than Washington.”

Every time someone buys one of the NFT cards they are automatically entered into sweepstakes for “thousands of incredible prizes” and the chance to “meet the one and only #45.” These prizes range from a Miami dinner with the famous figure, a Zoom call with him, or hand-signed memorabilia.