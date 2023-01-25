Doomsday Clock: We're now 90 seconds away from total destruction

The clock was set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to midnight it had ever reached.

Threats posed by the climate crisis and the "breakdown of global norms and institutions needed to mitigate risks associated with advancing technologies and biological threats such as Covid-1" also influenced the new Clock time.

"We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality," Rachel Bronson, Ph.D., president, and CEO, of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in a statement. "The US government, its NATO allies, and Ukraine have a multitude of channels for dialogue; we urge leaders to explore all of them to their fullest ability to turn back the Clock."

Unveiling the Doomsday Clock. Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

In 2020, the Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight

The Doomsday Clock's time is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board, which includes 10 Nobel Laureates.

The Board said that the war had raised questions on how nations interact. "Russia's thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict - by accident, intention, or miscalculation - is a terrible risk," it said.