A design studio reveals driverless tram concept for post-COVID Hong Kong

Interior of Island PONTI

The new concept aims to have people use public transportation more instead of their private cars and other means of transportation, which people have been avoiding since the pandemic first hit almost three years ago, according to dezeen.

"This is especially important in the densely populated city of Hong Kong, where social distancing is hard to achieve," Italian-born designer Andrea Ponti told dezeen.

Along with Island, Ponti has also designed tram stops where passengers can get off from both sides and provides better airflow. Each tram incorporates a retractable connection point that allows fast charging at stops.

A tram stop PONTI

According to the concept, the payments for the trip are to be made contactless through Hong Kong's Octopus card system before getting on the vehicle.

"Island represents the forward-thinking spirit of Hong Kong and introduces a new concept of public transport that overcomes the practice of social distancing," Ponti added.