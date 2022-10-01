Drone crash into powerlines in Queensland causes power outage

Regardless, Donald insisted his team acted swiftly. "The meal was still hot inside the drone's delivery box when the crew got there," Donald said.

The event is entirely new to Donal. "This is the first time that I've seen it happen. It could have simply been an equipment malfunction. It may have been human error,” he explained.

Delivery drones are the future. happyphoton

Luckily, there was no permanent damage to the network, avoiding the risk of suing the drone delivery company for the repairs.

However, Donald added that companies should be more careful not to let objects hit power lines or cause damage to the network because financial requests for damages suffered could be demanded in the future.

Precaution needed

"Fifteen years ago, we asked people to be careful if they were giving their children kites for Christmas and where they were flying them. Now we're asking parents to be very careful with where their kids fly their drones," he said.

"It could bring down live powerlines. The last thing we want is people in danger."

He further explained that hitting a powerline could cause an immediate danger to those in the vicinity, not to mention a significant inconvenience to the residents and businesses that lose power.

He added that in his many years of experience, he has seen many objects cause power outages including shoes, umbrellas, trampolines, kites and even toilet seats. This affects more than just individual homes, he added.